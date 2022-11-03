© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

With votes counted, former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu could return to power

Published November 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT

With nearly all the votes counted in Israel’s elections, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could return to power in as little as a few weeks. But this election was marked by low turnout among the Palestinians who were able to vote, and there are growing concerns about the coalition that Netanyahu will assemble to govern.

Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

