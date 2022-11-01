Ukraine war update as winter approaches and Russia continues to hit energy infrastructure

Russia has suspended its grain deal with Ukraine after it says Ukraine attacked Russian ships in the Black Sea. And Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive in the Kherson region will likely be harder and slower than other fights to take back territory from the Russians.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets an update on the state of the conflict in Ukraine with Jeffrey Edmonds, a research scientist who focuses on the Russian military at the research and analysis organization CNA and the former director for Russia on the National Security Council.

