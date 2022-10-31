© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asian Americans at UNC Chapel Hill form coalition in support of affirmative action

Published October 31, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear two cases challenging affirmative action. Both challenge the policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as putting Asian Americans and white students at a disadvantage.

Asian American students at UNC Chapel Hill are building a coalition in support of affirmative action.

WUNC’s Liz Schlemmer reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.