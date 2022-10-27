These are the Halloween costumes you may see a lot, based on people's Google searches
Halloween is in a few days, which means people will be getting creative with their costumes. Some may not be easily recognizable, while others are predicted to be commonplace around the country.
This year, Google has made a spooky map dedicated to what costumes people are searching for the most.
Perhaps you'll find some inspiration on what or what not to wear.
Most popular searches nationally
Most popular searches by city
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.