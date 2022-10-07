© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Arizona Senate candidates spar over inflation and abortion in first and only debate

Published October 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT

Arizona Republic national political reporter Ronald Hansen and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on pivotal Senate races in Arizona and Georgia, and how rising gas prices could scramble President Biden’s political calculus ahead of the midterm elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.