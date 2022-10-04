Mystery woman who led migrants on planes to Martha's Vineyard identified

More details are emerging in the case of nearly 50 mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers transported to Martha’s Vineyard in a scheme arranged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The New York Times identifies the mysterious woman who allegedly encouraged them to board planes from Texas as a former U.S. Army counterintelligence official named Perla Huerta. Many of the migrants say she lured them onto the flights with promises of jobs, housing and legal assistance.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks with attorney Rachel Self who represents some of the migrants.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.