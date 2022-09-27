© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic preservation has been good for Buffalo, says a new consulting report

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Mike Desmond
Published September 27, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
72 Sycamore St. in Buffalo
Mike Desmond
/
WBFO News
19th Century brothel to be renovated and re-purposed by Preservation Buffalo Niagara

Historic Preservation has been good for Buffalo according to a new report from Washington, D.C. consulting firm PlaceEconomics. Principal Donovan Rypkema presented the report yesterday during a session in the Merriweather Library on Jefferson Avenue.

Rypkema says data shows the city’s 17 National Register and local districts punch above their weight, with 16% of the city’s population, a disproportionate share of the tax revenues going to City Hall and businesses locating in the districts to take advantage of historic commercial neighborhoods. Rypkema says preservationists have to make that connection to policy makers.

“I don't think you have to make them preservationists. You just need them to understand: You don't have to like preservation. Just look at these other elements and you need to help us with the preservation thing because we're trying to reach your goal of: Whatever that is, more jobs, more equity, more whatever, that you use preservation not as an end but a means.”

The report comes as a historic grain elevator complex on the Waterfront is being demolished, after being ignored for decades.

The consultant says the report shows that historic preservation and gentrifying are not the same thing. Rypkema says research in Los Angeles shows little overlap between area of gentrification and preservation.

“Almost suggested to me that the issues like demolition prohibition that maintain a range of housing prices was actually historic districts in that case...and I don't mean to universalize this... at least in that case was almost a defense against gentrification.”

Rypkema says there is another area benefitting from historic preservation and that’s tourism. He says historic tourism brings $658 million in local spending supporting 6,000 local direct jobs and 2,100 indirect jobs because those tourists stay longer and spend more money touring the city’s historic attractions.

Tags
Historic DistrictsWBFO News
Mike Desmond
Mike Desmond is one of Western New York’s most experienced reporters, having spent nearly a half-century covering the region for newspapers, television stations and public radio. He has been with WBFO and its predecessor, WNED-AM, since 1988. As a reporter for WBFO, he has covered literally thousands of stories involving education, science, business, the environment and many other issues. Mike has been a long-time theater reviewer for a variety of publications and was formerly a part-time reporter for The New York Times.
See stories by Mike Desmond