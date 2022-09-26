© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What is happening to migrants in Mexico now that the 'remain' policy is ending?

Published September 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT

It’s now been more than a month since the Biden administration, after legal challenges, ended the Trump policy that forced migrants seeking asylum to stay in Mexico while their cases played out.

Even though no one new is being enrolled in the program, there are still migrants in Mexico waiting for hearings in the U.S.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Julia Neusner about what’s happening with the program now and its impact. She is a research and policy attorney at Human Rights First, a non-profit advocacy group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.