Challenging the Seth Rich conspiracies

Seth Rich came to Washington to work as a Democratic National Committee staffer. He was fatally shot in July of 2016.

Police say he was the victim of a botched robbery. His parents hoped the story would end with a criminal investigation that saw his killer or killers brought to justice.

Regardless, far-right activists and media organizations pursued n far more sinister explanation. They spent years peddling a conspiracy theory that claimed Rich leaked a trove of DNC emails to Wikileaks and was killed in retribution for the leak.

These activists and organizations disputed allegations that Russia hacked the DNC. Then, in 2019, a report from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russia’s role in meddling in the 2016 election, discredited the entire conspiracy theory.

ProPublica’s Andy Kroll has been reporting on the Seth Rich story for nearly six years. His new book includes new details on the case. It highlights the role of a pro-MAGA D.C. police officer who secretly worked to undermine the Seth Rich Investigation.

