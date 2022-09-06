'Strengthening Democracy Study' at Stanford aims to reduce political polarization

It has become increasingly clear that America is in an era of deep polarization. And it can feel almost impossible to do anything about it. But researchers at Stanford University are not giving up. In a wide-ranging experiment known as the “Strengthening Democracy Study,” they tested 25 strategies to reduce polarization and anti-democratic attitudes on 31,000 people.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd hears from one of the leaders of the study, Robb Willer, director of the Polarization and Social Change Lab at Stanford.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.