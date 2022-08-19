The News Roundup – Domestic

Wyoming’s lone member of Congress, Liz Cheney, lost her seat to Trump-backed Republican Harriet Hageman this week– and she didn’t seem surprised at the outcome. In her concessionspeech, Cheney said, “This is when the real work begins.”

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday. Gallup polling from July shows inflation is the biggestproblem Americans are worried about at the moment.

CDC Director RochelleWalenskyannouncedthe organization was hitting reset after falling short in its response to COVID-19. The CDC also announced a new strategy in its distribution and dosage of the monkeypoxvaccine.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

