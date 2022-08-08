Why scientists want NASA to approve an Interstellar Probe that would plumb the depths of the galaxy

“It’s a space race to the edge of the solar system!” That’s how one scientist described the nascent plans in both the U.S. and China to probe the vast, alien stretches of interstellar space that lie beyond the influence of our sun.

In the U.S., there is probably no bigger proponent of the ambitious Interstellar Probe than Ralph McNutt, Jr. He’s chief scientist for space science at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with McNutt about lobbying NASA to approve plans for a $3.1 billion Interstellar Probe that could launch in 2036 if it can escape the yoke of Earth’s gravity — not to mention its wary accountants.

