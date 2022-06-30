Biden wraps up NATO Summit by calling for action on the filibuster, Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he would support making an exception to the filibuster — the 60-vote threshold in the Senate needed to pass most legislation — in order to codify abortion rights and the right to privacy through legislation passed by Congress.

In his closing speech at the NATO Summit in Madrid, the president discussed what he believed had been a successful trip to Europe, the war in Ukraine and the Supreme Court rulings that have shaken the U.S. in his absence.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with NPR’s White House correspondent Tamara Keith.

