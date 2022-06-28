© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

An election denier in Colorado is running for secretary of state

CPR News | By Bente Birkeland
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT

Tina Peters — a local Republican election clerk who has been indicted on 10 charges of election tampering and misconduct — is running for Colorado's top election job in Tuesday's primary.

