News brief: Senate gun vote, reaction to Supreme Court gun ruling, Jan. 6 hearing

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

The Senate passes a gun control bill and sends it to the House. The Supreme Court strikes down New York's law restricting concealed carrying of guns. A recap of Thursday's House Jan. 6 hearing.

