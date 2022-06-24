LIVE COVERAGE From NPR: The Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade in a seismic ruling ending the right to abortion upheld for nearly half a century. Expected near 10:30
News brief: Senate gun vote, reaction to Supreme Court gun ruling, Jan. 6 hearing
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT
The Senate passes a gun control bill and sends it to the House. The Supreme Court strikes down New York's law restricting concealed carrying of guns. A recap of Thursday's House Jan. 6 hearing.
