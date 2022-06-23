© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE COVERAGE From NPR: The Supreme Court has officially overturned Roe v. Wade in a seismic ruling ending the right to abortion upheld for nearly half a century. Expected near 10:30

Jan. 6 committee probes Trump administration's pressure campaign on the Justice Department

Published June 23, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT

On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee holds its fifth public hearing investigating the pressure campaign by Trump administration officials to get the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.