A wild bear in British Columbia ransacked a school dumpster for food

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A wild bear in British Columbia did what bears sometimes do - it ransacked a school dumpster for food. Luckily, the students had tools to fight back. A music class tried to scare the bear with noise.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT: Yeah. Go away, bear.

(CROSSTALK)

INSKEEP: When that failed, the teacher, Tristan Clausen, played his trombone.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRISTEN CLAUSEN: (Playing trombone).

INSKEEP: And that worked as a bear repellent. Probably the bear prefers country music. It's MORNING EDITION.