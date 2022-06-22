© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A wild bear in British Columbia ransacked a school dumpster for food

Published June 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A wild bear in British Columbia did what bears sometimes do - it ransacked a school dumpster for food. Luckily, the students had tools to fight back. A music class tried to scare the bear with noise.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT: Yeah. Go away, bear.

(CROSSTALK)

INSKEEP: When that failed, the teacher, Tristan Clausen, played his trombone.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRISTEN CLAUSEN: (Playing trombone).

INSKEEP: And that worked as a bear repellent. Probably the bear prefers country music. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.