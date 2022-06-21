Rep. Jamie Raskin on what's ahead for the Jan. 6 hearings

Three hearings down. At least two more to go.

What have we learned so far as a result of the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection?

From NPR‘s Domenico Montanaro:

Dozens have already been convicted of obstruction of Congress and obstructing an official proceeding. The question now, though, is what happens next, and how real is the possibility that prosecutors at the Justice Department do, in fact, go after Trump.

But, so far, there’s been a lack of cooperation between the committee and the Justice Department. The department complained in a letter to the committee that it hasn’t turned over needed transcripts. That, it said, “complicates the Department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct in relation to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.”

We talk with J6 committee member Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin about what we’ve seen so far — and what’s to come.

