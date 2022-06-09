Russians gaining control of Sievierodonetsk as fighting in Donbas intensifies

Russian troops are moving slowly forward in their campaign to control the Donbas region of Ukraine, with heavy fighting continuing in the city of Sievierodonetsk — among the final cities to be taken in the region.

An estimated 22 million tons of grain — critical to the food supply in Europe and beyond — cannot be shipped because of the Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.

The Washington Post’s Ukraine bureau chief Isabelle Khurshudyan talks to Peter O’Dowd about the latest developments in the region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.