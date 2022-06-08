© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A woman played the National Anthem on a saw during a baseball game

Published June 8, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Caroline McCaskey's rendition of the national anthem is a new classic. Last weekend, before an Oakland A's baseball game, she took her place behind home plate and played "The Star-Spangled Banner" on a saw. You are listening as she bends the blade, producing different notes as she runs a violin bow back and forth. Best thing since Jimi Hendrix. Hands over your hearts, please.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAROLINE MCCASKEY PERFORMANCE OF JOHN STAFFORD SMITH'S "THE STAR-SPANGLED BANNER")

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.