December 23 at 6pm, December 24 at 11am and 7pm, and December 31 at 11am

In collaboration with the Niagara University Theater Department, Buffalo Toronto Public Media is presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio play, recorded live in its studios. This project brings back the “old-school” feel of a live radio play, complete with a studio audience, voice actors, and Foley sound effects.

Radio plays originated in the 1920s and rose to their peak popularity in the 1940s. Many households relied on their radios to get live news and entertainment rather than reading newspapers or novels. After much research, a radio-play adaptation of the holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” was chosen. It tells the story of George Bailey, who has given up on his personal dreams to help others in his community, and just when he needs it, he learns about his positive impact on the lives of everyone around him.

As a creative nod to public broadcasting, satirical promotional announcements will be performed by BTPM staff members as “commercials” during the breaks in the show, just like they did with traditional radio dramas. Recently retired local All Things Considered host, Mark Wozniak, will play the announcer in the performance and Niagara University students will fill all the other roles.