Tom Berich is the Program Director for WBFO. Formerly a Creative Services Producer for Montana Public Radio. He was also regional host of All Things Considered, Here and Now, Morning Edition and many other shows throughout the Upper Rockies. He can currently be heard in a number of markets around the country as the host of World Bridges – a global music program – available through PRX. He's worked in public radio all over the country for over 20 years. Most recently, Tom was the Company Manager for The Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. A former producer for Nickelodeon, Tom is also a professional musician that has recorded and toured nationally and performed in Trinidad, Antigua, and Ghana. He's been an audio describer for The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the casting director for Verizon Wireless automated Voice Over IP ("city and state please"), and the house manager and artist service coordinator for The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, along with a whole host of other weird and interesting jobs (including a freelance pallbearer – yes, that’s a real thing, and Jon Bon Jovi's personal bodyguard...for 3 hours).