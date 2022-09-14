© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

LIVE UPDATES

Live blog: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Buffalo

Published September 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Buffalo airport
Patrick Semansky
/
AP Photo
Vice President Kamala Harris walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force Two at Buffalo Niagara International Airport May 28, 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at the University at Buffalo Wednesday to tout the Inflation Reduction Act. Follow along here for updates.

What You Need To Know

  • Harris will begin speaking at the University at Buffalo at approximately 2 p.m.
  • She will discuss the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law by President Biden
  • The $750 million health care, tax and climate bill is the largest federal clean energy investment in American history, but may have a negligible effect on inflation this year and next
  • Harris' speech is part of the White House's plan to tout the legislation across the U.S. ahead of the November midterms
  • This is is Harris' second time visiting Buffalo as vice president after attending Tops shooting victim Ruth Whitfield's funeral May 28