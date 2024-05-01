© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Former Cigna employees report pressure to process claims quickly, rampant wrongful denials

Published May 1, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT

A retired medical director is blowing the whistle on her former employer, Cigna, claiming her bosses cared more about being fast than being right. She says the mantra for people processing medical insurance claims was “deny, deny, deny.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica reporter David Armstrong, who wrote the story with Patrick Rucker of The Capitol Forum.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

