Sunday Puzzle: Now that's a SMART puzzle

On-air challenge: Today I've brought a game of Categories based on the word SMART. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters S-M-A-R-T.

For example, if the category were "Three-Syllable Girls' Names," you might say Samantha, Margaret, Abigail, Rosalyn, and Teresa.

Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Note: In some cases there may be more than one answer.

1. Things seen in a hotel room

2. Place names in Canada

3. Brand names ending in X

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Bruce DeViller, of Brookfield, Ill. Think of a popular online service. Change the first letter to a Y and rearrange the result to get what this service provides.

Challenge answer: Venmo, money

Winner: Milo Fett of New Carlisle, Ohio

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Think of a a major American corporation of the past (two words, 15 letters altogether). Change the last three letters in the second word the resulting phrase will name something that will occur later this year. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 25th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

