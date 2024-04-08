© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Despite cloudy conditions, eclipse watchers enjoy 'tender' moment in Southern Tier, Finger Lakes

WSKG | By Rebecca Redelmeier,
Aurora Berry Natalie Abruzzo
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
Larkin Rose (left) and her friend Allison "Big Al" Currier brought sun and moon cut outs to Cayuga Lake State Park to watch the full totality. They used the cutouts in a performance in Ithaca this past weekend, where Rose's band, The Newman Brothers, played a show featuring the song, "Take Me to the Moon". “As the song continued, we inched and danced together, holding the moon on one side, the sun on the other, dance, dance, dance to the middle," Currier said. "And then the climax of the song, you know what happens, the classic eclipse move, the moon crosses over the sun and BOOM!”
1 of 5  — 432971585_933824405419026_5950673653914858700_n.jpg
Larkin Rose (left) and her friend Allison "Big Al" Currier brought sun and moon cut outs to Cayuga Lake State Park to watch the full totality. They used the cutouts in a performance in Ithaca this past weekend, where Rose's band, The Newman Brothers, played a show featuring the song, "Take Me to the Moon".

“As the song continued, we inched and danced together, holding the moon on one side, the sun on the other, dance, dance, dance to the middle," Currier said. "And then the climax of the song, you know what happens, the classic eclipse move, the moon crosses over the sun and BOOM!”
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
In Chemung County, solar eclipse onlookers (left-right) Diane Fife of West Elmira, Vickie Ford and Stella Davis of Big Flats are prepared with chairs, snacks and their special eclipse glasses to watch the event from the Harris Hill Soaring glider club in front of the National Soaring Museum.
2 of 5  — 434942885_933850172083116_3663764397572589333_n.jpg
In Chemung County, solar eclipse onlookers (left-right) Diane Fife of West Elmira, Vickie Ford and Stella Davis of Big Flats are prepared with chairs, snacks and their special eclipse glasses to watch the event from the Harris Hill Soaring glider club in front of the National Soaring Museum.
Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News
Darkness falls over Cayuga Lake for a few minutes Monday afternoon during eclipse totality.
3 of 5  — 434966404_933882315413235_8050275639255197200_n.jpg
Darkness falls over Cayuga Lake for a few minutes Monday afternoon during eclipse totality.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
Student gathered outside at Binghamton University for the eclipse.
4 of 5  — IMG_2216-preview copy.jpg
Student gathered outside at Binghamton University for the eclipse.
WSKG News
Jacob O'Neill came prepared to view the event with both eclipse glasses and regular sunglasses in Ithaca.
5 of 5  — IMG_0056.JPG
Jacob O'Neill came prepared to view the event with both eclipse glasses and regular sunglasses in Ithaca.
Aurora Berry / WSKG News

WSKG News reporters were out at eclipse-viewing events Monday as the solar eclipse made its way through upstate New York.

Ithaca residents gathered outdoors to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. Ithaca was outside the path of totality and despite cloudy skies throughout much of the region, people headed to neighborhood parks to look up and watch the event.

Taylor Tate and a couple of friends spent the eclipse journaling and reading by Cascadilla Creek.

Louiza Easley and Addison Barton view the eclipse through homemade pinhole viewers in Ithaca.
Aurora Berry
/
WSKG News
Louiza Easley and Addison Barton view the eclipse through homemade pinhole viewers in Ithaca.

"[The] eclipse is something that's going to be so prominent probably in our lifetime," Tate said. "And to be able to take a snapshot, with people that we love, it's like really tender."

Conditions were cloudy in Ithaca as eclipse watchers played music and passed around eclipse glasses and homemade pinhole cameras.

Heavy cloud cover across the Finger Lakes meant eclipse viewers couldn’t see much of the moon making its path in front of the sun. But for those in the path of totality, the effects were still intense.

Richard and Jackie Criley of Erin, NY, both retired from the Navy, brought their chairs and cornhole game to play while waiting for the event at the Harris Hill Soaring glider club in front of the National Soaring Museum.
Natalie Abruzzo
/
WSKG News
Richard and Jackie Criley of Erin, NY, both retired from the Navy, brought their chairs and cornhole game to play while waiting for the event at the Harris Hill Soaring glider club in front of the National Soaring Museum.

Allison Currier was watching from Cayuga Lake State Park.

“Oh my god, do you feel the darkness?" Currier asked. "Oh my god, it’s closing in. It’s getting darker!”

Even with the gray sky, Currier said she was still amazed.

The total solar eclipse brought darkness to parts of the Finger Lakes. For two minutes, the sun’s light disappeared. Then, just as suddenly, it reemerged.

Ithaca resident Carla Demello and her family, were also at Cayuga Lake State Park.

“Oh my god, the birds are coming back," Demello said. " That was like, emotional.”
