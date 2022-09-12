Goo Goo Dolls A-Z Weekend

Buffalo will see Better Days... when the Goo Goo Dolls come back to the Queen City for their show on Sept. 24!

In WBFO The Bridge's effort to connect music and community, and to celebrate their return to Buffalo, we'll be holding a Goo Goo Dolls A-to-Z Weekend beginning Friday, Sept. 23 at noon.

We'll play the classics that every local loves such as "Iris," "Slide," and "Name," the latest from their new album, "Chaos in Bloom," and, of course, the deep cuts like "Eyes Wide Open," and "Keep the Car Running."

We're playing them all! Listen to WBFO The Bridge all weekend beginning Friday, Sept, 23 at noon to hear the entire Goo Goo Dolls discography from A-to-Z!