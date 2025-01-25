High winds possible for WNY through Tuesday morning

A high wind watch is in effect from Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Tuesday for much of Western New York

Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming and Chautauqua counties could all see southwest winds from 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The most intense wind gusts are expected in the Niagara Frontier.

The National Weather Service says to expect these winds through late Monday night, with the watch officially over early Tuesday morning before the work commute. The winds might blow down trees and power lines, could cause power outages and make travel difficult.

There is also a Code Blue in effect for Erie County on Saturday. A daytime warming shelter is open Saturday and Sunday at 586 Genesee Street in Buffalo. Overnight shelters for Saturday night include:



586 Genesee St, Buffalo, 14204 - accessible location, OPEN now and will stay open through the night.

Dulski Center, 129 Lewis St. Buffalo, 14206, OPEN 8pm-8am

Anyone seeking transportation to a Code Blue shelter can obtain tickets and wait at the NFTA Metro Transportation Center between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m, only.

For updates in Erie County, you can text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211.

