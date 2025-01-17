New projects to turn Canalside into a true 24/7, 365 days a-year destination

Two projects - one directly in the Canalside footprint and the other on its southern border - could go a long way towards the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. fulfilling its long-term planning vision of seeing the waterfront district be anchored by apartments.

The stalled Heritage Point apartment complex - located next to the Explore & More children’s museum - will be restarting this spring after developer Nick Sinatra received a $4 million state loan that will help the $45 million project pencil out.

Heritage Point, a five-story building will feature 57 apartments and some commercial and office space.

When Heritage Point welcomes its first tenant — in mid-2026 — it will be a key development milestone for Canalside and the ECHDC

Mark Wendel, ECHDC president, explains.

“I think the key point here is that we are growing Canalside to a more vibrant neighborhood that can help and support businesses, and maybe grow businesses,” Wendel said. “We have existing restaurants right now that'll probably be very excited about having residential units nearby.”

Developer Douglas Jemal has started an environmental review and clean-up of his 61 Terrace site, located along Pearl Street and adjacent to the Seneca One Tower. The 61 Terrace project, announced in 2020, is a nine-story building with 168 apartments.

Jemal said he hopes to start construction on 61 Terrace by the summer of 2026.

Taken together, along with the proposed mixed-use, residential-anchored development of the North Aud Block within Canalside, the district will have an influx of new residents, and those residents may spark other projects such as more restaurants, entertainment options, and attractions.

“That is where we help establish this mix of that residential, and commercial neighborhood feel that brings the life to the area throughout the day. So even if it's border adjacent, it's very important to help people feel like a neighborhood and then bring in the amenities that help support these residential units,” Wendel said.

So, there could be even more development headed to Canalside including additional apartments.