Could the Bills play in Ireland or Spain in 2025?

While the actual schedule won’t be released until May, the Buffalo Bills know who they will be playing at Highmark Stadium and on the road in the 2025 NFL season.

The home opponents include their AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New England Patriots. Also coming to Orchard Park will be the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills will travel to their three division rivals, while also making trips to play the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans.

The Steelers are reported to play a “home game” next season in Dublin, Ireland, and the Dolphins are slated to play one of their home games in Madrid, Spain - both as part of the NFL’s global series contests. The Bills played a “home game” against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during the 2023 season.

With nine regular season home games, that means the Bills will only play one preseason game at Highmark Stadium, as per NFL rules.