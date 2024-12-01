Weekend snowfall tops 3 feet in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties

More than three feet of snow has hit parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties since Friday morning.

The snow band intensity has decreased since Saturday, but is maintaining 1” to 2” an hour across several of the Southtowns and down, National Weather Service Buffalo Meteorologist Steven Welch said.

“For areas well south of Buffalo -- far southern Erie County, Chautauqua, Coronavirus County areas -- this is going to be a long duration of that," he said. "And it's going to continue at least into tomorrow, if not possibly beyond tomorrow.”

A travel advisory is in effect for South Buffalo and the southern two-thirds of Erie County, excluding Sardinia, while the town of Evans in Erie County has a full travel ban.

A commercial travel ban remains in effect on Interstate-90 from I-390 to the Pennsylvania state line.

"I-90, especially Chautauqua County, is still going to be very hazardous driving conditions at least through tomorrow," Welch said. "If you absolutely have to drive, give yourself extra time, caution. But all driving in general, within the lake snow band is highly suggested not to drive."