Legendary Buffalo bar Swannie House closes its doors

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jim Fink
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:40 PM EST
Swannie House has been a mainstay on Ohio Street since 1866. The death of owner Tim Wiles has caused the bar to close its doors, and leaves its future uncertain.
Jim Fink
/
WBFO
Swannie House has been a mainstay on Ohio Street since 1866. The death of owner Tim Wiles has caused the bar to close its doors, and leaves its future uncertain.

Swannie House, one of the oldest bars in Buffalo, has closed following the death of long time owner Tim Wiles. But, Wiles family members are expressing hope that a new buyer may emerge and re-open the downtown landmark.

For now, the Swannie House, located at 170 Ohio Street, and a just a few blocks away from KeyBank Center and the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, remains closed, said Maria Wiles-Bell, Tim Wiles’ daughter.

With Bell and her brother, Sam, both living out of town, keeping the Swannie House open was not a viable option.

“It would be a disservice to our dad’s legacy,” Bell said in an email.

Swannie House in an old, undated photo
WNED-TV
Swannie House in an old, undated photo

Tim Wiles bought the Swannie House slightly more than 40 years ago. The bar has a local history dating back to 1866 when it first opened by the Swanney family as a tavern above a boarding house. The Swannie House, last year, briefly closed when Tim Wiles’ second wife, Deborah Wiles-Fetterman, died.

Best known for its wings, chili and history plus its welcoming atmosphere, the Swannie House was a popular destination for downtown workers - both white and blue collar workers - as well as those headed to events at KeyBank Center or other downtown destinations.
