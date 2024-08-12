City officials provide update on cleanup efforts after last week's tornado

The City of Buffalo held a press conference on Monday that updated the cleanup situation regarding the tornado that damaged parts of the West Side on August 5th. Residents affected by downed debris can gather and deposit it on their side of the curb for city officials to pick up. The City Commissioner of Public Works Nate Marton said that they’ll be monitoring the affected streets for new debris and that he’s happy with the current cleanup plan in place.

"We're in pretty good shape. Our parks team was cleaning Johnson Park throughout the course of the day today. We'll continue to hit that throughout the rest of the week, as needed. We hope folks could put everything out today. If they weren't able to, we’re going to keep eyes on these couple streets all week," said Marton.

The city is confident that with the initial response after the tornado, as well as future trips along the streets, the majority of debris impacting residents should be cleared soon.