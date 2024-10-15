Byron Brown officially out as mayor; Scanlon in

Former City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown officially resigned from office today. The resignation became effective at 9:00 a.m. today, making Common Council President Christopher Scanlon Buffalo’s new Mayor.

Brown addressing the media for the final time, cited his decision to leave office as a commitment to be more present at home for his growing great-niece and nephew.

"I think back to my years of service and the times I might not have been there for my own son," said Brown. "I don't want to have that happen again in the lives of these children."

Brown is set to start his new job with Western Regional Off-Track Betting tomorrow.

More updates on this story to come.