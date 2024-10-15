© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Byron Brown officially out as mayor; Scanlon in

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone,
Jamal Harris
Published October 15, 2024 at 10:03 AM EDT
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, wearing a blue suite, white shirt and blue tie, speaks at two microphones.
Eileen Elibol
/
Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown addresses the press May 17, 2022.

Former City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown officially resigned from office today. The resignation became effective at 9:00 a.m. today, making Common Council President Christopher Scanlon Buffalo’s new Mayor.

Brown addressing the media for the final time, cited his decision to leave office as a commitment to be more present at home for his growing great-niece and nephew.

"I think back to my years of service and the times I might not have been there for my own son," said Brown. "I don't want to have that happen again in the lives of these children."

Brown is set to start his new job with Western Regional Off-Track Betting tomorrow.

More updates on this story to come.
