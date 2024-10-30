© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Early voting locations in Western New York

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published October 30, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
Pencil putting tick in a checkbox. Presidential election 2024 in USA concept. Minimalist vector illustration
Moor Studio/Getty Images
/
Digital Vision Vectors
Pencil putting tick in a checkbox. Presidential election 2024 in USA concept. Minimalist vector illustration

The general election is on Nov. 5, but early voting has begun across Western New York and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Down below you will find locations to cast your vote before Election Day. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 26.

Allegany County

  • Board of Elections: 8 Willets Ave., Belmont
  • Wellsville Village Office: 23 N Main St., Wellsville
  • St. Jude’s Alfred: 1154 Lower College Dr., Alfred (Mon.-Wed. only)
  • Houghton Fire Hall: 9750 NY-19, Houghton (Thu.-Sat. only)
  • Town of Burns Office: 87 Main St., Canaseraga (Sat., Nov. 2 only)

Cattaraugus County

  • Board of Elections: 207 Rock City St., Little Valley
  • JCC Olean Campus, Cutco Building: 305 N Barry St., Olean

Chautauqua County

  • Carlson Community Center: 50 W. Lake Rd., Mayville
  • Robert H. Jackson Center: 305 E 4th St., Jamestown
  • Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Ave., Lakewood
  • Chautauqua County Fairgrounds 4-H Building: 1089 Central Ave., Dunkirk

Erie County

Genesee County

  • ARC Community Center: 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia

Niagara County

  • Niagara Falls Train Station: 825 Depot Ave. W, Niagara Falls
  • Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara County Fairgrounds): 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport
  • Wheatfield Community Center: 2790 Church Rd., North Tonawanda
  • Newfane Community Center: 2737 Main St., Newfane
  • Wendelville Fire Co.: 7340 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda

Orleans County

  • Board of Elections: 14016 State Route 31, Albion

Wyoming County

  • Board of Elections: 4 Perry Ave., Warsaw
Election Election 2024
Dallas Taylor
