Early voting locations in Western New York

The general election is on Nov. 5, but early voting has begun across Western New York and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.

Down below you will find locations to cast your vote before Election Day. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 26.

Allegany County



Board of Elections: 8 Willets Ave., Belmont

Wellsville Village Office: 23 N Main St., Wellsville

St. Jude’s Alfred: 1154 Lower College Dr., Alfred (Mon.-Wed. only)

Houghton Fire Hall: 9750 NY-19, Houghton (Thu.-Sat. only)

Town of Burns Office: 87 Main St., Canaseraga (Sat., Nov. 2 only)

Cattaraugus County



Board of Elections: 207 Rock City St., Little Valley

JCC Olean Campus, Cutco Building: 305 N Barry St., Olean

Chautauqua County



Carlson Community Center: 50 W. Lake Rd., Mayville

Robert H. Jackson Center: 305 E 4th St., Jamestown

Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Ave., Lakewood

Chautauqua County Fairgrounds 4-H Building: 1089 Central Ave., Dunkirk

Erie County

Genesee County



ARC Community Center: 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia

Niagara County



Niagara Falls Train Station: 825 Depot Ave. W, Niagara Falls

Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara County Fairgrounds): 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport

Wheatfield Community Center: 2790 Church Rd., North Tonawanda

Newfane Community Center: 2737 Main St., Newfane

Wendelville Fire Co.: 7340 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda

Orleans County



Board of Elections: 14016 State Route 31, Albion

Wyoming County

