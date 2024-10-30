Early voting locations in Western New York
The general election is on Nov. 5, but early voting has begun across Western New York and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.
Down below you will find locations to cast your vote before Election Day. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 26.
Allegany County
- Board of Elections: 8 Willets Ave., Belmont
- Wellsville Village Office: 23 N Main St., Wellsville
- St. Jude’s Alfred: 1154 Lower College Dr., Alfred (Mon.-Wed. only)
- Houghton Fire Hall: 9750 NY-19, Houghton (Thu.-Sat. only)
- Town of Burns Office: 87 Main St., Canaseraga (Sat., Nov. 2 only)
Cattaraugus County
- Board of Elections: 207 Rock City St., Little Valley
- JCC Olean Campus, Cutco Building: 305 N Barry St., Olean
Chautauqua County
- Carlson Community Center: 50 W. Lake Rd., Mayville
- Robert H. Jackson Center: 305 E 4th St., Jamestown
- Chautauqua Mall: 318 E Fairmount Ave., Lakewood
- Chautauqua County Fairgrounds 4-H Building: 1089 Central Ave., Dunkirk
Erie County
Genesee County
- ARC Community Center: 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia
Niagara County
- Niagara Falls Train Station: 825 Depot Ave. W, Niagara Falls
- Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara County Fairgrounds): 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport
- Wheatfield Community Center: 2790 Church Rd., North Tonawanda
- Newfane Community Center: 2737 Main St., Newfane
- Wendelville Fire Co.: 7340 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda
Orleans County
- Board of Elections: 14016 State Route 31, Albion
Wyoming County
- Board of Elections: 4 Perry Ave., Warsaw