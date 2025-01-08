The Scoreboard - January 8th

SABRES DEFEAT CONFERENCE LEADING CAPITALS AT HOME IN SHOOTOUT

In their first game at home of 2025, the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Eastern Conference Leading Washington Capitals, 4-3, in a shootout on Monday Night.

With two goals from Alex Tuch and a power play tally from Tage Thompson, the Sabres had to fight hard to send the game to overtime from the moment Washington tied the game at three with 15 minutes left in the third. Buffalo’s goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made twenty-five saves in the win, while not allowing a single power play goal on four Washington attempts. Buffalo’s Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka netted the game winners in the shootout.

The Sabres are back on the road Thursday as they head to Ottawa for a meeting with the Senators. Puck drop is at 7PM.

UB BULLS FOOTBALL WINS BAHAMAS BOWL

Over last weekend, the UB Bulls football team won the 2025 Bahama’s Bowl, defeating the Liberty Flames 26-7.

The Bulls end the season with a 9-4 record, the most wins the school has celebrated in one year since 2018. West Seneca East High School grad turned UB legend Shaun Dolac ended his collegiate career with a 9 tackle performance, but it was his linebacker partner Red Murdock who had the game of a lifetime. Along with recording a game-high 13 total tackles, Murdock forced a Liberty fumble, and took an interception 31 yards for a touchdown. As the cherry on top, Murdock was donning the number 41 for the game, in honor of the late Soloman Jackson, whose legacy lives on through a different Bull wearing his number each week.

What a terrific first season for Head Coach Pete Lembo, who took over for a three win team last season, kept most of the roster intact, and tripled their wins in one year at the helm

NIAGARA MEN'S HOOPS TO HONOR 2004-05 MAAC CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY

This Friday night, the Niagara Purple Eagles Men’s Basketball team will pay tribute to the 2004-05 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship Team, celebrating the 20th anniversary. The team will be in attendance for NU’s conference game vs St. Peter’s at the Gallagher Center. Tipoff is set for Friday night at 6:30.

WEDNESDAY WHIP-AROUND

Time to check in on the local college basketball scene with the ‘Wednesday Whip-Around’:

DIVISION I

Buffalo Bulls MBB: 5-9 (0-2), Picked up two losses to open MAC play, at Miami and at home vs Ohio last night, 88-79. UB takes on Kent State Friday night at 6PM at Alumni Arena.

Buffalo Bulls WBB: 12-1 (1-1), The Bulls perfect season came to an end as they lost 82-73 at Kent State on Sunday. Buffalo takes on the Bowling Green Falcons tonight in Ohio, before returning home to Alumni Arena to host Ball State on Saturday at 2PM.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies MBB: 14-1 (2-0), The Bonnies took care of business at Fordham over this past weekend, winning 86-66. They’ll be tested tonight as they head to Saint Louis for an 8PM tip-off on Peacock. BONA welcomes La Salle to the Reilly Center on Saturday for a noon tip.

St. Bonaventure Bonnies WBB: 4-10 (0-3), It’s been a rough start to league play for the Bonnies, who have suffered losses at Loyola Chicago, vs Rhode Island, and at George Mason. BONA hosts Saint Louis tonight at 6PM in Olean.

Canisius Golden Griffins MBB: 0-14 (0-3), The Griffs are still in search of their first win of the season, after falling to Sacred Heart 99-82 on Sunday. Canisius hosts Rider for another league game on Friday at 7PM.

Canisius Golden Griffins WBB: 1-12 (0-3), The Golden Griffins’ losing streak extended to ten straight with a 70-63 loss to Sacred Heart on Saturday. The Griffs are in Lawrenceville tomorrow night for a 6PM tip-off at Rider.

Niagara Purple Eagles MBB: 6-8 (1-2), NU lost a heartbreaker at Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday, 68-62. The Purple Eagles look to get back in the win column on Friday when they honor the 20th anniversary of the 04-05 MAAC Championship team. Tip-off against Saint Peter’s is at 6:30PM.

Niagara Purple Eagles WBB: 1-10 (0-3), Niagara dropped their first game of 2025, an 89-68 loss to Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday. NU travels to Saint Peter’s tomorrow night for a 7PM tip.

DIVISION II

Daemen Wildcats MBB: 12-0 (4-0); WBB 8-6 (4-0), League play resumes this Friday in the East Coast Conference after the holiday break. The WIldcats will be downstate at Molloy and Queens this coming weekend.

D’Youville Saints MBB: 2-11 (0-4); WBB 3-10 (1-3)

DIVISION III

Hilbert Hawks MBB: 10-3; WBB 0-13, Both are at Pitt Greensburg today

Buffalo State Bengals MBB 3-7 (1-2); WBB 4-6 (1-2), Hosts Podstam on Friday

Fredonia State Blue Devils MBB 2-8 (0-3); WBB 4-5 (1-2), Hosts Plattsburgh State on Friday