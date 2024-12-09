The Scoreboard - December 9th

PROPHECY FULFILLED: CSP FOOTBALL WINS NEW YORK STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Just minutes before the State Championship game, Bryce Hinsdale, Tate Catanese, Alex Baremore, and Carter Brink stopped playing catch, as they were all brought to the endzone at the JMA Wireless Dome by CSP's Head Football Coach Ty Harper. His message would prove to be prophetic, planting the seeds of a vision for years down the line.

Just minutes before the State Championship game, Bryce Hinsdale, Tate Catanese, Alex Baremore, and Carter Brink stopped playing catch, as they were all brought to the endzone at the JMA Wireless Dome by CSP’s Head Football Coach Ty Harper. His message would prove to be prophetic, planting the seeds of a vision for years down the line.

“Guys, you're gonna play here when you're older, and you're gonna win, and I want you to think about that right now." Harper continued painting the picture, "When we're back here and you're playing for this program and you win a State Championship, you'll be able to remember this moment.”

That was in 2019, when Hinsdale, Catanese, Barmore, and Brink were ball boys for CSP, who would go on to win their second consecutive State Title that afternoon. This past weekend, Brink, Barmore, and Hinsdale each caught touchdown passes from Catanese in that very endzone, and the prophecy was fulfilled. Clymer-Sherman-Panama claimed their rightful seat on the throne of Class D, as they defeated Burke Catholic High School, 46-7, to claim their program’s third New York State Championship.

Coach Harper’s relationship with this group of now-seniors dates back to 2017, when they were some of the first campers at CSP’s youth football camp. Their journey to stardom and success was riddled with hardship and adversity.

As freshmen, the quartet made their varsity debuts. Hinsdale was the first to pop. The younger brother of two-time state champion quarterback Gerrit, Bryce was the Wolfpack’s leading receiver in his freshman campaign. His early success would prove to be the difference in the record books, as Hinsdale set the NYS record for most receptions in a career as a senior with 232 catches throughout his four-year varsity career. Not only was Bryce Hinsdale an elite receiver at just 14-years-old, he also began his special teams career as CSP’s kicker and punter during his freshman season. That year, Fall of 2021, CSP lost in the Sectional Semifinal, 6-3, to Franklinville-Ellicottville, who would become an arch nemesis for the Wolfpack over the next four years.

The following season, in 2022, Tate Catanese took the reins as the Wolfpack’s starting quarterback. Posting over 1,900 all purpose yards as a sophomore, there was something special about the young gunslinger. Alex Barmore became a key piece to the puzzle, ranking second behind Hinsdale in receptions and top five in tackles defensively. CSP ran into a powerhouse Randolph team in the Sectional Semifinals, as the Cardinals would go on to win the Far West Regional.

Last year, the 2023 season was nearly the breakthrough that the core group had been waiting for. Carter Brink had his “welcome to stardom” season, leading the Wolfpack in receiving yards. They sharpened their swords playing against tough competition in Section VI, as they claimed the Sectional and Regional Titles, advancing just one game away from returning to the Dome to fulfill the prophecy. But as life has it, the time was not theirs yet. CSP lost handily to Tioga, who would roll to their third straight State Title a week later.

The 2024 season began with a punch in the mouth: CSP traveled over three hours to Waverly to take on the defending Class C State Champions. On the opening kickoff, Brink went down with an injury, not to return that game. Five new starters on the Wolfpack offensive line were faced with the biggest and baddest defensive front the State had to offer in Class C a season ago. The bus ride home after a 24-3 loss was certainly anything but fun, however, Coach Harper knew that experience would prove worthwhile in the long run.

The Wolfpack steam-rolled through their first three divisional games before their second non-conference contest of the year, at Class B favorite Lackawanna. The Steelers were averaging over 50 points per game heading into their week five matchup. CSP kept pace with them, though, and fought to a ten-point defeat, 38-28. If CSP’s linemen thought that Waverly was a tough team to battle with, facing eventual Trench Trophy winner Sam Ikegwuonu was the tallest task they would have all season. That would prove to be the final loss the Wolfpack would suffer.

On Sectional Championship weekend, just as CSP defeated the rival Titans of Franklinville/Ellicottville in the Section VI Championship, the three-time defending State Champs Tioga lost in the Section IV Title game, clearing the path for a new King of Class D to be crowned. CSP pounced on Avon in the Far West Regional, before thwarting Dolgeville in the State Semifinal.

The Championship game was never in doubt, as Coach Harper was able to give ample playing time to underclassmen in the second half, allowing the group of seniors to embrace the moment and enjoy every second of the culmination of their high school football careers. Exactly five years and seven days after Coach Harper brought them to the endzone on that fateful Friday in 2019, Bryce Hinsdale, Tate Catanese, Alex Baremore, and Carter Brink celebrated together on the same field as champions.

“To see them fulfill the prophecy that everybody had for them, and to watch them grow into the young men that they've become; Yeah, I would say that this [State Championship], in some ways, is the most satisfying of the three.” - HC Ty Harper

SABRES MANAGEMENT DOUBLES DOWN ON YOUNG CORE, LOSE SIXTH STRAIGHT

Organizational frustrations were felt publicly over the weekend, as the Buffalo Sabres extended their losing streak, while their General Manager hitched his wagon to the current core group of players.

On Friday morning, Kevyn Adams was available to the media after a press conference was requested earlier in the week. Credit Adams for that, he began the public meeting with the notion that the organization preaches accountability and his being there was holding himself accountable.

From that point forward though, most of what the General Manager had to say drew more negative backlash than it did calm the waters of a fanbase who booed the team off the ice following a 5-4 loss to Colorado last week Tuesday.

A lot was made of the “we don’t have palm trees in Buffalo” comment, which prompted fans to bring blow up palm trees to the Sabres’ Saturday matinee against Utah (more on that game in a moment…), but what we would later learn that day is that, perhaps, that comment was made out of frustration. It was rumored that the Sabres were involved in conversations with the New York Rangers as they tried to find a trade partner to move their captain and multi-million-dollar defenseman Jacob Trouba. Well after the presser on Friday, Trouba was traded to the Anaheim Ducks. Putting two and two together, it would make the palm trees comment make a little more sense if it was made out of spite for Trouba not waiving his no-trade-clause to play in Buffalo.

The most troubling comment Adams had during the 23-minute conference was at the tail end, when he said, “I’m gonna go to war with these guys.” Over the summer, Adams made it very clear that the time to win was now. They hired Lindy Ruff and revamped the bottom six forwards with the idea that they needed to be tougher to play against if they were to be in the playoffs this year, as was the goal. But for Adams to spend half of his answers using buzz words like “learning experience” and “development,” it sends the message that, from the top down, the organization is complacent with the pace the team is moving at right now.

On Saturday afternoon, the Sabres played, in Coach Ruff’s words, the worst mental game of hockey he’s seen. Lack of execution was pointed to as a top reason as to why Buffalo lost 5-2 at home to Utah, but that lack of execution stems from poor habits, assuming that the players are giving 100% effort with every shift. I trust, personally, that each player on the roster is giving it their all, I really do. However, when the same players make the same mistakes constantly, and they cost Buffalo goals against on a nightly basis, the habits of some of these players get called into question. Is it a lack of focus? That seems to be the only reason why a team would get called for offsides nearly ten times in a hockey game. Indecisiveness and lack of focus. To Ruff’s credit, he took full accountability for this slow process of breaking down old poor habits that some of these players that have been here for years may still have.

The Sabres, now losers of six straight, look to right the ship, at home for the sixth time in the last seven games. Buffalo hosts Detroit tonight at 7PM.

ALLEN IMPROVES ODDS OF WINNING MVP AS BILLS LOSE TO RAMS IN SHOOTOUT

Some would jest “defense was optional” on Sunday, as the Bills lost an offensive duel with the LA Rams, 44-42.

The Rams, now 7-6, were desperate, fighting to keep their postseason hopes alive entering the final five weeks of the regular season. Matt Stafford played like a man possessed, dissecting the Bills’ zone defense with precision almost flawlessly. The Rams Quarterback completed nearly 80% of his throws, racking up over 300 passing yards. LA’s offense, predicated on the play action pass, got moving early and often, staying ahead of schedule, and in complete control of the game. The Rams scored just about every possession they had, making the lone special teams mishap that much more meaningful.

Early in the second quarter, Buffalo’s offense stalled, then the special teams unit suffered a blocked punt returned for a Rams touchdown to make it 17-7 LA. Buffalo was playing catch-up from that point forward. Their best chance to get back into the game was out of halftime, but a three and out to start the third quarter killed any would-have-been momentum for the Bills. Josh Allen put on the cape once again, putting on an MVP performance, becoming the first ever player to score three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in the same game. In his taking over of the game, Allen and the offense brought Buffalo within a score multiple times, as the Rams would counter till the end. An eleven-play, seven-minute drive for LA all but sealed the deal for the home team, with just not enough time for Buffalo to make up a nine-point difference.

The Bills (10-3) face perhaps their toughest competition of the season next week, as they travel to Detroit for a meeting with the 12-1 Lions.

BANDITS PULL AWAY FROM ROCHESTER IN SEASON OPENER

The Lacrosse season opened up on Saturday night, as the Buffalo Bandits defeated the Rochester Knighthawks, 15-7.

A strong third quarter from Rochester erased a 4-1 halftime lead for Buffalo, who saw tremendous, but expected fan support on the road. The Bandits led 7-6 entering the final frame, when the floodgates opened. Dhane Smith finished off his hat trick, picking up his third goal of the night less than six minutes into the fourth quarter. Kyle Buchanan netted all three of his goals in the final period as well, helping Buffalo outscore Rochester 8-1 in the fourth. Dhane Smith led all Bandits with 11 points on the night, with a game-high eight assists. Buffalo native Connor Fields had a pair of goals for Rochester in the loss.

The Bandits remain on the road, traveling to Ottawa for a Friday night meeting with the Black Bears at 7PM.

JUAN SOTO TAKES THE SUBWAY TO QUEENS, SIGNS LONG-TERM WITH METS

After just one season with the New York Yankees, superstar outfielder Juan Soto inked a 15-year contract with the New York Mets last night. The deal is worth a reported $765 Million in total, with a player option after five years.