The Scoreboard - December 6th

SABRES FALL TO JETS IN OVERTIME, LOSE FIFTH STRAIGHT

A successful challenge for goaltender interference negated Tyson Kozak’s first NHL goal, and what would have stood as the game winner, as the Sabres eventually fell 3-2 to the Winnipeg Jets in overtime last night.

Kozak was called up to Buffalo from Rochester just two days ago, and last night, he was inserted into the lineup to make his National Hockey League debut. His family came to town, all the way from Souris, Manitoba, to surprise him. With the game tied at two late in the second period, Kozak deflected a shot from the slot past the reigning Vezina Trophy winning Jets’ goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, for his first career goal, giving the Sabres a 3-2 lead. That one goal advantage would last long enough for Kozak to celebrate with his teammates, sit down on the bench, have the puck saved for the memory, and to be congratulated by Head Coach Lindy Ruff. But before the puck was dropped to resume play, Winnipeg’s Coach, and former Sabre Scott Arniel challenged the goal for goaltender interference. After a lengthy video review, the call on the ice was overturned, sinking the hearts of the Kozak faithful in attendance, wiping away the former 7th round pick’s first NHL goal.

What made the crowd boo the officials relentlessly was not just the fact that Kozak’s goal was taken off the board, but that a similar play was deemed legal earlier in the game, against Buffalo. In the first period, less than a minute after Tage Thompson’s power play goal put Buffalo up 1-0, Winnipeg responded with a deflection in front of the Sabres’ net, as Gabe Vilardi tipped the puck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. After Buffalo’s goaltender complained that he had no chance to make a save on the play, Coach Ruff challenged for interference. After that review, the call on the ice stood, despite clear evidence on the replay that Luukkonen’s glove was moved as the shot came in, making it nearly impossible for a save to be made. After the game, Luukkonen, who rarely, if ever, uses foul language with the media, shared his displeasure with the call, saying it was “bull***t.”

The difference between the two calls is simple. When Vilardi nicked Luukkonen’s glove on Winnipeg’s first goal, the Sabres goaltender’s glove was clearly in the white ice, beyond his crease. On Kozak’s goal for Buffalo, Beck Malenstyn skated through the blue paint of the crease, a clear path into Hellebuyck, making the calls easy on the officials.

Buffalo lost in overtime, 3-2, after a Luukkonen rebound was tapped in by the Jets’ Adam Lowry. Despite picking up a point in the defeat, it’s the fifth consecutive loss for the Sabres. This morning at 11:30, General Manager Kevyn Adams meets with the media. We’ll have updates from that press conference as it occurs.

The Sabres (11-12-3) host the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 for the third of five straight home games.

DAY SISTERS LIFT LADY JACKS PAST FRANCIS AND THE LEGENDS

Over the summer, Annabelle Day transferred back into the public school system from Cardinal O’Hara, to North Tonawanda, with the intention of playing basketball with her younger sister Lily. On Wednesday night, the Day sisters led the way for the Lady Jacks in their season opening 67-56 win over Lancaster.

North Tonawanda knocked off the reigning Class AAA Regional Champion Legends with four Lady Jacks scoring in double digits. NT was led by Junior Annabelle Day’s team-best 22 points and six assists, while Freshman Lily Day posted a double double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Junior post Jakayla Brown also posted a double double for North Tonawanda with 11 points and a team high 19 rebounds. Junior Gabriella Cashion also cashed in for 10 points.

The Lady Jacks (1-0) prepare for another high-level opponent, as they host Nichols on Monday night at 6:30. Lancaster (0-1) has a quick turnaround, with the Battle of Central Avenue tonight vs St. Mary’s of Lancaster, 5:30pm tipoff at St. Mary’s.

There have been a few other great games of basketball so far this week at the high school level:

Boys

Williamsville North defeated Lew-Port 71-70 on Tuesday night.

Olmsted beat Hutch-Tech 59-55 on Wednesday.

Girls

Williamsville North defeated the Park School 51-47 on Tuesday.

West Seneca East took down Mount Mercy Academy 42-40 on Wednesday night.

FNL: WILSON VS EAST AURORA GIRLS HOOPS PREVIEW

Two high school basketball programs that consistently make deep runs in the postseason clash as Wilson hosts East Aurora for a girls hoops showdown on Friday Night Lights tonight.

Wilson lost in the Class B2 Sectional Championship last season, falling to Portville. It was the third time in the last four seasons that the Lakemen lost in the title game. Despite losing a trio of standout players from that runner up team from a year ago, Wilson returns a group of impact role players that look to take a step toward furthering the program’s success story dating back decades.

In a similar story, East Aurora fell in the Class B1 Championship game a season ago, losing to Southwestern. The Blue Devils have lost in either the Sectional Semifinal or Final in each of the last five seasons. After graduating a pair of productive guards, East Aurora brings back two now-seniors that are sure to find their way back to success this year.

I’ll be on the call with Ryan Gallo, live from Wilson High School up on Lake Ontario tonight on WBFO, with tipoff at 7PM.

BANDITS OPEN SEASON IN ROCHESTER SATURDAY NIGHT

The two time defending National Lacrosse League Champion Buffalo Bandits open the 2024-25 season tomorrow night in Rochester.

The Bandits return eighteen players from last year’s championship roster, including all of their top scorers. Buffalo adds to the mix recent 7th overall draft pick Lukas Nielsen, who was the lone rookie to make the official roster out of training camp. Two other draftees made the Bandits’ practice squad.

Buffalo and Rochester face off Saturday night at 7pm to open the new season at Blue Cross Arena.

BILLS AT RAMS PREVIEW

The Buffalo Bills look to keep the good times rolling this Sunday, as they head out west for a meeting with the Los Angeles Rams.

With the division locked up, the Bills (10-2) have their focus on capturing the top seed in the AFC, currently sitting right behind the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1).

What’s interesting about this week’s matchup is the battle between the two Head Coaches. Buffalo’s Sean McDermott and LA’s Sean McVay not only share the same first name, but they were hired by their respective teams one day apart in January 2017. McVay’s Rams went on to great heights, falling in the Super Bowl to New England before defeating Cincinnati in the Big Game just a few years ago. McDermott’s Bills are still on the hunt for their first appearance in the ultimate game in professional football, but this season is shaping up to perhaps be that breakthrough year the city has been praying for.

The Rams (6-6) are on the playoff bubble this season, just a couple of losses away from kissing their postseason hopes goodbye. They’ve been rocky their last four games, going 2-2 in the last month. In a 21-14 win over the Saints last week, LA’s balanced and turnover-free attack was key to improving their record to .500.

Buffalo tries to make it eight straight victories this week, a feat the team last accomplished in 2022. Kickoff from Sofi Stadium is slated for Sunday afternoon at 4:25pm.