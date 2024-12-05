What's Next? | Bridging AI and Healthcare: A New Era in Brain Injury Treatment

Recently, the Community Health Center of Buffalo and Cerebro Neurotech had a press conference demonstrating the use of Artificial Intelligence in diagnosing and treating traumatic brain injuries like concussions. On today’s episode, we welcome a panel of key members of the AI initiative to the show. Guest host Naila Ansari sits down with Paolo Alejandro Catilo, the CEO of Cerebro Neurotech, Dr. Kenyani Davis, the Chief Medical Director for Cerebro, Kristian Bouw, a Chief Technology Officer for Cerebro, and Dr. Lavonne Ansari, CEO of the Community Health Center of Buffalo. The five discuss the press conference and the future of integrating AI and healthcare.