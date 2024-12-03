Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield announces intention to run for Buffalo Mayor

Former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield has formally announced his intention to run for Buffalo Mayor.

Whitfield was an early name for the vacant position during Former Mayor Byron Brown’s departure to become the CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting. He will officially announce his candidacy today at 5:30 p.m. at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, at 200 E. Eagle St.

He recently sat down with WBFO to discuss his vision for the Mayoral office, including his commitment to the City of Buffalo’s workforce.

“I believe we have a committed and very talented workforce within the city of Buffalo. I’ve worked with many of these people, I know what their dedication is and I know what their frustration is, and I believe we can galvanize them and provide them the kind of leadership that would allow them to prosper and to grow.” Whitfield said.

Another key influence in Whitfield’s campaign is the East Side of Buffalo, highlighting the systemic obstacles that became prevalent after the Tops Markets Massacre on May 14th, 2022, which tragically took the life of his mother, Ruth Whitfield.

“The East Side is in need. It’s in crisis, that has to be a focus of my administration, I make no apologies for that," said Whitfield. "But what's good for the East Side is good for the North, South, and West sides too. You see, none of us can reach or attain that place, that beautiful place that we should be in and want to live in without all of us being better. So, by focusing on the East Side, it’s going to help the whole city grow.” Whitfield said.

