Arts & Culture

New alliance shines light on community theater

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:28 AM EDT

Community theaters abound throughout the region, some with long traditions, like Aurora Players, which dates back to 1934 while Evangola Community Theater is just getting started. Now, twelve have come together under a combined effort called WNY ACTS! (Alliance of Community Theaters).

"We're together talking about what we can share," Laurie Oravec said during a recent interview with WBFO. "And sharing resources might include things like microphones or lights or props. We also share resources in terms of marketing."

With each group facing its own special challenges, Oravec says it's helpful to be able to lean on others. Drawing audiences, obviously, sits at the top of the list but getting more people involved is equally important.

"Volunteering for theater requires a bit of a longer-term commitment," said Oravec of what is typically a six-week process that might include acting, set design, or stage direction.

"It's a short commitment, but it's a little bit intense for that short period of time. But at the end, you give birth to this amazing, magical performance. And that's what makes it all worthwhile."

Oravec believes successful companies remain cognizant of the importance of developing and expanding their community.

"It's a collaboration, really, between the creative team and the team that's executing. What's important about community theater is we're volunteers so you want your volunteers to have creative input."

As audiences slowly return following the COVID-19 pandemic, WNY ACTS! is working to elevate community theater as a cultural destination.

"Most of us are non-profits. We don't have the high profile of an Irish Classical Theatre or Alleyway or Ujima. Many people don't know about us. Theater reviewers have their hands full just covering what I call 'the Buffalo Theater beltway,'" Oravec said.

"But there's a lot of high quality, very entertaining, and deeply moving theater going on out there."

The member organizations of WNY ACTS!:

  Aurora Players
  Evangola Community Theater
  Inclusive Theater of WNY
  Lake Plains Players
  Main St. 56 Theater
  Open Door Productions
  Opera-Lytes
  Raiders of Niagara
  Rocking Horse Productions
  Town Players of Ken-Ton
  Unique Theatre
  Western Door Playhouse
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June, 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of WBFO's "Buffalo, What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
