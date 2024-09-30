New alliance shines light on community theater

Community theaters abound throughout the region, some with long traditions, like Aurora Players, which dates back to 1934 while Evangola Community Theater is just getting started. Now, twelve have come together under a combined effort called WNY ACTS! (Alliance of Community Theaters).

"We're together talking about what we can share," Laurie Oravec said during a recent interview with WBFO. "And sharing resources might include things like microphones or lights or props. We also share resources in terms of marketing."

With each group facing its own special challenges, Oravec says it's helpful to be able to lean on others. Drawing audiences, obviously, sits at the top of the list but getting more people involved is equally important.

"Volunteering for theater requires a bit of a longer-term commitment," said Oravec of what is typically a six-week process that might include acting, set design, or stage direction.

"It's a short commitment, but it's a little bit intense for that short period of time. But at the end, you give birth to this amazing, magical performance. And that's what makes it all worthwhile."

Oravec believes successful companies remain cognizant of the importance of developing and expanding their community.

"It's a collaboration, really, between the creative team and the team that's executing. What's important about community theater is we're volunteers so you want your volunteers to have creative input."

As audiences slowly return following the COVID-19 pandemic, WNY ACTS! is working to elevate community theater as a cultural destination.

"Most of us are non-profits. We don't have the high profile of an Irish Classical Theatre or Alleyway or Ujima. Many people don't know about us. Theater reviewers have their hands full just covering what I call 'the Buffalo Theater beltway,'" Oravec said.

"But there's a lot of high quality, very entertaining, and deeply moving theater going on out there."

The member organizations of WNY ACTS!:

Aurora Players

Evangola Community Theater

Inclusive Theater of WNY

Lake Plains Players

Main St. 56 Theater

Open Door Productions

Opera-Lytes

Raiders of Niagara

Rocking Horse Productions

Town Players of Ken-Ton

Unique Theatre

Western Door Playhouse