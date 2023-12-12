What's Next? | Combatting Addiction on the Go

Today we speak with the founder and CEO of Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services, Rashone Scott Williams. The initiative is centered around harm reduction as well as reproductive health outreach, and its goal is to make the overdose reversal drug Narcan available in every neighborhood across the region. Rashone sits with Jay Moran to discuss the mission of Mobile OPS, striving to combat the worsening opioid epidemic, how she approaches the work, and more.

Funding for The Overdose Epidemic was provided in part by the New York State Education Department.