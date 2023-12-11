What's Next? | Restorative Practices in Education
Today we speak with Dina Thompson, Executive Director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition; and Janelle Finn, Cheektowaga-Sloan District Assistant Superintendent. Restorative justice has yielded restorative practices, and new concepts for building healthy communities – in education, this looks like daily check-ins, peer-to-peer responses, and an overall atmosphere of equity. Both Thompson and Finn discuss with Thomas O’Neil-White how restorative practices have been successfully implemented in schools and their hopes for the concept to gain widespread momentum.