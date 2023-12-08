© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | On-Ramps to a New Economic Future

Published December 7, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
Today we speak with the President and CEO of the Northland Workforce Training Center Stephen Tucker. As New York State’s signature workforce initiative under the Buffalo Billion initiative, the training center focuses on closing the skills gap of the local labor pool and creating economic on-ramps to training, co-ops, internships, apprenticeships, and permanent employment for Western New Yorkers. Stephen sits with Thomas O'Neil-White to discuss the center's recent development grants and new clean technology lab in addition to returning Buffalo to its place as a major manufacturing area.

What's Next? 2023
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next ? | Behind the Wheel
    On today's episode of "What's Next," WBFO Holly Kirkpatrick who recently released her story “Driving While Black in Buffalo” shares more of her findings and we'll hear from several people who provided context for her reporting, including a city resident who has been stopped more than once by Buffalo police, a local activist calling for change in how city police conduct their work and a national attorney who argues the practice is in violation of state and federal law.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks The State of Black Journalism
    On today’s Producer’s Picks, we are highlighting the “State of Black Journalism” episode with Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston interviewing I’Jaz Ja’ciel President of the National Association of Black Journalists. The three have an in-depth conversation about the state of black journalism in WNY, Buffalo Media, and the obstacles black journalists face in WNY and beyond. Following the interview Jay Moran speaks with both Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston to give their thoughts of the interview.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Akcess Granted to Higher Ed
    On today's episode, Kissena Frazier founded Akcess Granted, a college access coaching company that helps underrepresented and marginalized communities through the college enrollment process. As a first-generation college student and graduate, Fraizer speaks on her experience as a young mother navigating college. Last year, Mayor Byron Brown made November 8 "First Generation Day", in honor of Frazier. Frazier speaks about Akcess, HBCU's, the ban of critical race theory, limitations of African American studies in Florida, and more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Story of the Thomas Indian School
    On today’s episode, Dr. Keith Burich returns to discuss his book “The Thomas Indian School and the Irredeemable Children of New York. A school that history needs to be heard. Dr. Burich shares his knowledge about what he discovered while writing the book, and the impact that the school left on Native Americans in Western New York.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Second Chapter with Stephanie Peete
    On today’s episode, a conversation with Stephanie Peete, Director of Workforce Development at Say Yes and Co-Owner of Second Chapter Bookstore. Celebrating black stories and culture while writing their own narratives. Stephanie speaks on what inspired her and her mother to open the bookstore. As Director of Workforce Development at Say Yes, Buffalo she gives her insight on how the youth is changing the workforce.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Embracing Multicultural with the International Institute of Buffalo
    On today's episode, a wide-ranging conversation with Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo. A trained immigration attorney, she now leads the Institute in assisting new people to the region and communicating the realities of life as a refugee. Jennifer Rizzo-Choi dispels the myths and perceptions regarding refugees and asylum seekers and discusses the extensive work conducted by the International Institute of Buffalo.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Beating Racism with Education
    Today on What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by returning guest Advocate/Consultant/Educator Wil Green. The two catch up since his last appearance as he is now the Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at the University of Buffalo Graduate School of Education. They also discuss Tremani Solutions, LLC an Educational Consulting Company that focuses on building Cultural and Racial Literacy and addressing Cultural and Racial conflicts that happen in schools.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Bringing the East and West Side Together
    Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran sits with the Executive Director of the “Near East and West Side Task Force” Francesca Mesiah and Task Force member Dior Lindsey. Formed in 2006, the Task Force's mission is to be a collaborative group of community partners, who through advocacy, promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. The three will discuss the history of the task force, the impact it’s had, and what the future looks like for these communities.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Expanding the Native American Education
    On What’s Next? we are joined by Native American Support Title VI Coordinator Stacey Purpera, Jordan Cooke, and Dr. Berner-Wallen from Lakeshore High School to discuss with Jay Moran, Native American Heritage Month, the importance of the Indigenous community, honoring the diverse cultures, traditions and histories.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Niagara Movement
    Today, on What’s Next? we examine Buffalo Toronto Public Media's documentary The Niagara Movement: the Early Battle for Civil Rights.
