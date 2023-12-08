What's Next? | On-Ramps to a New Economic Future
Today we speak with the President and CEO of the Northland Workforce Training Center Stephen Tucker. As New York State’s signature workforce initiative under the Buffalo Billion initiative, the training center focuses on closing the skills gap of the local labor pool and creating economic on-ramps to training, co-ops, internships, apprenticeships, and permanent employment for Western New Yorkers. Stephen sits with Thomas O'Neil-White to discuss the center's recent development grants and new clean technology lab in addition to returning Buffalo to its place as a major manufacturing area.