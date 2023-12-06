What's Next? | Creating Safe, Lasting Opportunities for Success

Today our two guests are affiliated with the Buffalo Urban League. Darnell Haywood Jr. is president of the Young Professionals and Thomas Beauford Jr. is the President and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League. Each year, the National Urban League produces its "State of Black America," a look at trends that are impacting people of color, including the assaults on Democracy; book-banning; the erosion of voting access; and the suppression of the history of America's Black and brown people. Those subjects and more with Thomas Beauford Jr. and Darnell Haywood Jr. of the Buffalo Urban League on this episode of What's Next?.

