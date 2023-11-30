© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What's Next?
What’s Next?

What's Next? | Igniting Your Greatness

Published November 30, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's episode, our guest is Najja Bouldin, founder of Phoenix Innovation Group, LLC. A company that assists individuals and organizations in unlocking their imagination, enhancing creativity, overall resilience, and igniting fiery grit fit for achieving goals. Thomas O’Neil White speaks with the founder about the many services that the group provides to individuals and organizations including performance coaching, speaking, consulting, and facilitating creativity.

What's Next? 2023
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Embracing Multicultural with the International Institute of Buffalo
    On today's episode, a wide-ranging conversation with Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo. A trained immigration attorney, she now leads the Institute in assisting new people to the region and communicating the realities of life as a refugee. Jennifer Rizzo-Choi dispels the myths and perceptions regarding refugees and asylum seekers and discusses the extensive work conducted by the International Institute of Buffalo.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Beating Racism with Education
    Today on What’s Next? Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by returning guest Advocate/Consultant/Educator Wil Green. The two catch up since his last appearance as he is now the Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at the University of Buffalo Graduate School of Education. They also discuss Tremani Solutions, LLC an Educational Consulting Company that focuses on building Cultural and Racial Literacy and addressing Cultural and Racial conflicts that happen in schools.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Bringing the East and West Side Together
    Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran sits with the Executive Director of the “Near East and West Side Task Force” Francesca Mesiah and Task Force member Dior Lindsey. Formed in 2006, the Task Force's mission is to be a collaborative group of community partners, who through advocacy, promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. The three will discuss the history of the task force, the impact it’s had, and what the future looks like for these communities.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Expanding the Native American Education
    On What’s Next? we are joined by Native American Support Title VI Coordinator Stacey Purpera, Jordan Cooke, and Dr. Berner-Wallen from Lakeshore High School to discuss with Jay Moran, Native American Heritage Month, the importance of the Indigenous community, honoring the diverse cultures, traditions and histories.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Niagara Movement
    Today, on What’s Next? we examine Buffalo Toronto Public Media's documentary The Niagara Movement: the Early Battle for Civil Rights.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks Health Literacy and Tours
    On this week’s Producers' Picks, we revisit three stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First off, we hear from Executive Director at Literacy NY Tara Schafer and Interim Executive Director at Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center Brittany Tranello. Then we continue with a tour around Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve with Environmental Educator Marcus Rosten and another tour in the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum with the Director Janne Siren.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Black Nerds Unite
    On today’s “What’s Next?” Thomas O’Neil-White discusses black nerds with returning guest LaGarrett King who brings with him Black History Educator, Researcher and author of the newly released Beyond February Dawnavyn James to discuss everything Black History.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Facing Your Mental Health Face First
    On today’s “What’s Next” we are joined by Wayne Brown. A clinical social worker and advocate who is focused on patients facing complex challenges, including addiction, positive parenting and curbing corporal punishment in parents, and the issues of self-harm and suicide.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Conversations You Need to Navigate Hardship with Philosophy
    Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by Dorian Withrow Jr. The two discuss his books “Conversations You Need” and “Wisdom 45 Advice” and navigating hardship with philosophy.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Buffalo Black Achiever Honoree Melissa Archer
    On today’s What’s Next? We are joined by one of the 2023 Buffalo Black Achievers Buffalo Urban League Chief Operating Officer Melissa Archer.
Load More