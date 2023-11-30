What's Next? | Igniting Your Greatness
On today's episode, our guest is Najja Bouldin, founder of Phoenix Innovation Group, LLC. A company that assists individuals and organizations in unlocking their imagination, enhancing creativity, overall resilience, and igniting fiery grit fit for achieving goals. Thomas O’Neil White speaks with the founder about the many services that the group provides to individuals and organizations including performance coaching, speaking, consulting, and facilitating creativity.