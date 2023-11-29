What's Next ? | Behind the Wheel

Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran sits with the Executive Director of the “Near East and West Side Task Force” Francesca Mesiah and Task Force member Dior Lindsey. Formed in 2006, the Task Force's mission is to be a collaborative group of community partners, who through advocacy, promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. The three will discuss the history of the task force, the impact it’s had, and what the future looks like for these communities.

