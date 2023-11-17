What's Next? | Producer's Picks The State of Black Journalism
On today’s Producer’s Picks, we are highlighting the “State of Black Journalism” episode with Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston interviewing I’Jaz Ja’ciel President of the National Association of Black Journalists. The three have an in-depth conversation about the state of black journalism in WNY, Buffalo Media, and the obstacles black journalists face in WNY and beyond. Following the interview Jay Moran speaks with both Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston to give their thoughts of the interview.