What's Next? | Producer's Picks The State of Black Journalism

Published November 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
On today’s Producer’s Picks, we are highlighting the “State of Black Journalism” episode with Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston interviewing I’Jaz Ja’ciel President of the National Association of Black Journalists. The three have an in-depth conversation about the state of black journalism in WNY, Buffalo Media, and the obstacles black journalists face in WNY and beyond. Following the interview Jay Moran speaks with both Thomas O’Neil-White and Angelea Preston to give their thoughts of the interview.

    What's Next? | Bringing the East and West Side Together
    Today on What’s Next?, Jay Moran sits with the Executive Director of the “Near East and West Side Task Force” Francesca Mesiah and Task Force member Dior Lindsey. Formed in 2006, the Task Force's mission is to be a collaborative group of community partners, who through advocacy, promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. The three will discuss the history of the task force, the impact it’s had, and what the future looks like for these communities.
    What's Next? | Expanding the Native American Education
    On What’s Next? we are joined by Native American Support Title VI Coordinator Stacey Purpera, Jordan Cooke, and Dr. Berner-Wallen from Lakeshore High School to discuss with Jay Moran, Native American Heritage Month, the importance of the Indigenous community, honoring the diverse cultures, traditions and histories.
    What's Next? | The Niagara Movement
    Today, on What’s Next? we examine Buffalo Toronto Public Media's documentary The Niagara Movement: the Early Battle for Civil Rights.
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks Health Literacy and Tours
    On this week’s Producers' Picks, we revisit three stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First off, we hear from Executive Director at Literacy NY Tara Schafer and Interim Executive Director at Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center Brittany Tranello. Then we continue with a tour around Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve with Environmental Educator Marcus Rosten and another tour in the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum with the Director Janne Siren.
    What's Next? | Black Nerds Unite
    On today’s “What’s Next?” Thomas O’Neil-White discusses black nerds with returning guest LaGarrett King who brings with him Black History Educator, Researcher and author of the newly released Beyond February Dawnavyn James to discuss everything Black History.
    What's Next? | Facing Your Mental Health Face First
    On today’s “What’s Next” we are joined by Wayne Brown. A clinical social worker and advocate who is focused on patients facing complex challenges, including addiction, positive parenting and curbing corporal punishment in parents, and the issues of self-harm and suicide.
    What's Next? | Conversations You Need to Navigate Hardship with Philosophy
    Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by Dorian Withrow Jr. The two discuss his books “Conversations You Need” and “Wisdom 45 Advice” and navigating hardship with philosophy.
    What's Next? | Buffalo Black Achiever Honoree Melissa Archer
    On today’s What’s Next? We are joined by one of the 2023 Buffalo Black Achievers Buffalo Urban League Chief Operating Officer Melissa Archer.
    What's Next? | The Kensington Expressway Discussion
    On this episode Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by the President of Jes Breathe Block Club Association Gina Davis and Humboldt Parkway resident Terrence Robinson. The three discuss the community’s concerns with the proposed construction project, health concerns, the feeling of not being heard by the state, and is this project actually reconnecting neighborhoods or is it further gentrifying the neighborhood?
    What's Next? | The Rise of Black Real Estate
    Jay Moran is joined by CEO of Better Living Interest, LLC Paul Perez, and Co-Founder and Local Board President of the Erie Niagara Board of Realtist Andrew Scott who is known within the Real Estate world as the “House Plug”. The three discuss the recent announcement of the Local Chapter of “The Premier Network of Black Real Estate Professionals” to Erie and Niagara County and the challenges of home and land ownership within the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
