What's Next? | Akcess Granted to Higher Ed

On this week’s Producers' Picks, we revisit three stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First off, we hear from Executive Director at Literacy NY Tara Schafer and Interim Executive Director at Erie Niagara Area Health Education Center Brittany Tranello. Then we continue with a tour around Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve with Environmental Educator Marcus Rosten and another tour in the new Buffalo AKG Art Museum with the Director Janne Siren.

