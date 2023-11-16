What's Next? | Akcess Granted to Higher Ed
On today's episode, Kissena Frazier founded Akcess Granted, a college access coaching company that helps underrepresented and marginalized communities through the college enrollment process. As a first-generation college student and graduate, Fraizer speaks on her experience as a young mother navigating through college. Last year, Mayor Byron Brown made November 8 "First Generation Day", in honor of Frazier. Frazier speaks about Akcess, HBCU's, the ban of critical race theory, limitations of African American studies in Florida, and more.