What's Next?
What's Next?

What's Next? | Embracing Multicultural with the International Institute of Buffalo

Published November 13, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST
On today's episode, a wide-ranging conversation with Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo. A trained immigration attorney, she now leads the Institute in its work of assisting new people to the region and communicating the realities of life as a refugee. Jennifer Rizzo-Choi dispels the myths and perceptions regarding refugees and asylum seekers and discusses the extensive work conducted by the International Institute of Buffalo.

  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Black Nerds Unite
    On today’s “What’s Next?” Thomas O’Neil-White discusses black nerds with returning guest LaGarrett King who brings with him Black History Educator, Researcher and author of the newly released Beyond February Dawnavyn James to discuss everything Black History.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Facing Your Mental Health Face First
    On today’s “What’s Next” we are joined by Wayne Brown. A clinical social worker and advocate who is focused on patients facing complex challenges, including addiction, positive parenting and curbing corporal punishment in parents, and the issues of self-harm and suicide.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Conversations You Need to Navigate Hardship with Philosophy
    Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by Dorian Withrow Jr. The two discuss his books “Conversations You Need” and “Wisdom 45 Advice” and navigating hardship with philosophy.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Buffalo Black Achiever Honoree Melissa Archer
    On today’s What’s Next? We are joined by one of the 2023 Buffalo Black Achievers Buffalo Urban League Chief Operating Officer Melissa Archer.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Kensington Expressway Discussion
    On this episode Thomas O’Neil-White is joined by the President of Jes Breathe Block Club Association Gina Davis and Humboldt Parkway resident Terrence Robinson. The three discuss the community’s concerns with the proposed construction project, health concerns, the feeling of not being heard by the state, and is this project actually reconnecting neighborhoods or is it further gentrifying the neighborhood?
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Rise of Black Real Estate
    Jay Moran is joined by CEO of Better Living Interest, LLC Paul Perez, and Co-Founder and Local Board President of the Erie Niagara Board of Realtist Andrew Scott who is known within the Real Estate world as the “House Plug”. The three discuss the recent announcement of the Local Chapter of “The Premier Network of Black Real Estate Professionals” to Erie and Niagara County and the challenges of home and land ownership within the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | 27 Years to Freedom
    After being wrongfully convicted and spending 27 years in prison, Angelea Preston talks with artist and Buffalo native Valentino Dixon. The two talk about how he was able to reconcile feelings of despair while incarcerated by listening to advice from his uncle, to use his passion for art to reclaim his life. His artwork has caught the attention of Golf Digest as well as First Lady Michelle Obama, who gifted his artwork to former President Barack Obama.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Say Yes to Excellence
    On today’s episode of What’s Next? We are joined by CEO and founding Executive Director of Say Yes, Buffalo David Rust. Jay Moran and David talk about a variety of topics ranging from access to postsecondary pathways and what it means for the future of Buffalo students and families, to CareerWise Greater Buffalo to the recent announcement of the Say Yes Buffalo Apprenticeship Program.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Legacy of Franklin H. Williams
    Franklin H. Williams was a civil rights leader, lawyer, diplomat, and chair of the first judicial commission dedicated to racial fairness. His legacy will be featured in the award-winning PBS documentary, “A Bridge to Justice: The Life of Franklin H. Williams.”  which will be airing on WNED PBS. Today we speak with the executive director of the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission Mary Lynn Nicolas-Brewster, Esq. To discuss the documentary, the legacy of Franklin H. Williams, the weeklong services that will take place this week, and much more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks, we revisit two stand-out conversations from the last few episodes of What’s Next? First, Jay Moran speaks with Pastor George Nicholas, leading up to Igniting Hope 2023 in September; the two discuss health disparities in the African American community amongst women in Western New York and the importance of Igniting Hope. Then we hear from local artist and leather craftsman Dame Powell, who stopped by leading up to the FIG Fashion Show in late September to discuss his inspirations and how he discovered his passion.
