What's Next? | Embracing Multicultural with the International Institute of Buffalo
On today's episode, a wide-ranging conversation with Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo. A trained immigration attorney, she now leads the Institute in its work of assisting new people to the region and communicating the realities of life as a refugee. Jennifer Rizzo-Choi dispels the myths and perceptions regarding refugees and asylum seekers and discusses the extensive work conducted by the International Institute of Buffalo.